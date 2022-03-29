University rugby player dies weeks after match injury
- Published
A university rugby player has died after being injured during a match.
Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against the University of Bristol on 7 March when she was injured while being tackled.
The winger was taken to hospital but passed away on 25 March.
Paying tribute to her, teammate Maddie Crofts said: "She was honestly the nicest person I have ever met."
She added: "She was always so bubbly and always had a smile on her face.
"It is cheesy to say but the room really did light up when Maddy was there."
Ms Lawrence was a first year student living in halls of residence and had only begun playing rugby last year, Ms Crofts said.
Since the injury, she said the team has been in "contact with her family who have been keeping us updated".
Despite being in hospital, she said her family "have always said how much the girls and team meant to her and how much rugby changed her life".
"None of us were really expecting her to pass away so it was just such a big shock to us," she added.
"We are such a close-knit team that it's like losing a sister."
Tributes for the student have flowed in from across the sporting spectrum including from the Rugby Football Union.
In a tweet it extended its "heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends" of Ms Lawrence.
The number 11 shirt she was wearing during the game has now been retired as a mark of respect, the team revealed.
There will also be a minute's applause during the next match at the weekend to remember the student.
The UWE team said in an Instagram post: "Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women's Rugby Player, tackling every new skill with enthusiasm.
"She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and our rugby family.
"Maddy was a bubbly girl who was so fun to be around. Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn't help but smile and laugh with her."
The team added: "Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend."
In tribute to her, the team has organised a gathering at Lockleaze Sports Centre on Wednesday.
It is being attended by sports teams from across the universities and will feature a tag game of rugby.
The side is also appealing for all sporting teams to begin this weekend's fixtures with a minute's applause for Ms Lawrence.
