Avon and Somerset sergeant quits over sexual harassment claims
- Published
An officer bragged about taking cocaine and sexually harassed colleagues, a misconduct panel has heard.
It happened on a night out with his colleagues in Weston Super Mare in July 2020, the panel was told.
A young, female colleague who was on the night out said he had also made her feel "physically sick" after telling her he would "destroy her".
He served Avon and Somerset Police force for 15 years but quit two days before the hearing on 22 March.
The former officer's name has been changed to Sgt X to protect his health and the health of his children.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told Sgt X spoke in graphic detail about his sexual preferences, claiming he had slept with "approaching 1,000 women".
He also bragged about losing his virginity in Grove Park "while on acid".
'Creepy tactile reputation'
Further accounts given at the hearing revealed he had photographed a male colleague and sent the picture to women at a swingers' party.
Sgt X invited the colleague to the party, and told him he was "guaranteed to have sexual encounters" and that he would "protect" him at work the next day if he stayed out drinking.
The younger officer later told interviewers he felt the former police sergeant was trying to "pimp me out to his friends".
The panel heard Sgt X had a reputation for being "tactile" and making "creepy" comments dating back to at least 2015, when he received a verbal warning.
Police officer Mark Ley-Morgan said Sgt X's behaviour amounted to sexual harassment.
"Any right-thinking member of the public would be appalled by this behaviour," he said.
The former officer admitted all the allegations against him but denied they amounted to gross misconduct.
