Man drives coach of teddies to Ukrainian refugees
A man who was left close to tears after seeing a child refugee's face "light up" when he was given a teddy has taken a coach full of cuddly bears to Hungary to hand out.
David Fricker, from Weston-Super-Mare, was visiting friends in Budapest when he captured the moment on camera.
With the help of friends, he collected thousands of teddies and is driving them over to the Ukrainian border.
He said: "Little people can do little things for... the children."
Mr Fricker, 39, was in Hungary soon after the invasion on Ukraine began and was at the train station when he saw "waves of [refugees] coming in".
He immediately started to volunteer with a Hungarian charity handing out food parcels.
Mr Fricker said: "I turned around and a guy was going around with a black bag of teddies and gave one to a little boy.
"Seeing the way the child's face lit up is a memory that will probably stay with me forever."
He said seeing children with not much more than schoolbags and older women with cat baskets really struck him.
"I knew we could do things to help… but I wanted to focus on things I knew we could deal with and get the customs clearance and do the paperwork right.
"I couldn't drive a truck but I can drive a coach… and I knew a lot of aid was going to Poland but not much through Hungary, and there are lots of people coming into Hungary", he added.
Within 10 days, he and three friends collected thousands of teddies and shared a 2,500 km (1553 miles) drive to reach Eastern Hungary.
They are travelling on to Zahony which is near the Ukrainian border to hand out the teddies.
He said some of the teddies have notes written by children attached to them but "we've tried not to read too many because they really hit at the heart".
