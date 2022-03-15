Somerset self-confidence charity delivering workshops on a bus
Self-confidence workshops are being delivered to students on a double-decker bus by a Somerset charity.
I Can and I Am, in Bath, was set up in 2015 by James Shone who was left partially sighted after a brain tumour.
The former teacher talks to students about techniques to help them improve their confidence and self-esteem.
Assistant head teacher Tanith Lynham said: "I think mental health should be at the forefront of every conversation in schools."
The teacher, from Sir William Romney's School in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, said she thinks "every school needs to look at each child holistically".
"If they're not in a good place they can't access the curriculum and their opportunities going forward is massively affected," she added.
Mr Shone, who was a teacher for 16 years, said following an operation which saved his life but left him "pretty much blind", he was asked by a friend what his true passion was.
And he added "my true passion is to see young people believing in themselves and believing in who they are and what they can do".
Mr Shone said: "It's very tough for a lot of [students as] school is all about your maths, your physics and your French and some flourish, and actually a lot don't.
"We spend a lot of time talking about what they can do. And when they are doing that that will make them feel better."
Gareth, a student, said the course covered "mental health and self esteem in a way schools don't".
Another student Joe said: "Mental health is maybe more important than physical health so if there are [charities] like I Can and I Am keeping you going it's really nice."
