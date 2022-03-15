Police appeal after brick narrowly misses baby
Police are appealing for information after a brick, thrown from the top floor of a car park, narrowly missed members of the public, including a 10-month old baby.
Items were thrown between 16:45 and 17:00 GMT on 10 March on the crossing between Westminster Street and the Tesco store in Huish, Yeovil.
Avon and Somerset police has asked anyone who saw the two offenders to get in touch.
Both were wearing dark clothing.
The police have also asked anyone who may have captured them on their dashcams whilst in the car park to come forward.
