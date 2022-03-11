Sarah Ashwell: Man jailed for murdering mother-of-two
The family of Sarah Ashwell has paid tribute to a "well-loved" mother after a man was jailed for her murder.
Antanas Jankauskas, 39, from Wookey, admitted the murder at Bristol Crown Court on 10 March.
In a statement, Ms Ashwell's mother said: "We will never have Sarah back, the last minutes of her life will haunt me until I die.
"After we told her youngest son what had happened, he said: "Mummy's a star now" and asked if she was coming back."
Jankauskas must serve a minimum of 14 years and 10 months in prison, the court ordered.
Ms Ashwell's body was found on 7 November.
She was 47 and from Wells in Somerset and leaves behind two sons.
"We will focus on him and his brother, and giving them the love and support they need," her mother added.
"Sarah was loved by so many people and she could communicate with anyone.
"She had so many achievements in her life.
"Justice has been done for her but we will never forget, nor ever forgive, the man who did this terrible thing.
"No punishment could ever be enough for what he has done," she said.
Det Supt Gary Haskins from Avon and Somerset Police paid tribute to Ms Ashwell's family for their "dignity".
"Sarah's life was taken by someone she had known and trusted.
"Throughout our investigation we developed a picture of Sarah as person - someone who was a well-loved mother, daughter and friend.
"I hope that those who loved Sarah can now start to build a new future for her sons, while keeping her memory alive," he said.
Avon and Somerset Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact with Ms Ashwell before her death.
That investigation will take place as the criminal proceedings have concluded.
