Young Farmers: Weston could ban 'disrespectful' group after disorder
- Published
Young Farmers clubs could be banned from holding events in Weston-super-Mare after "disrespecting" the town.
Police arrested five people in the North Somerset coastal resort at the weekend as hundreds attended the organisation's South West Area meet.
During the two-day event bar staff were attacked, a nightclub had to shut and there were "altercations with police".
Mayor James Clayton said he would be writing to the association about their "disappointing behaviour".
The BBC has contacted the South West Area Young Farmers Clubs for comment.
The group contains members from Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.
Mr Clayton is also a part-time bouncer and worked both nights of the weekend at the Coyote Bar in Regent Street.
He said he had to eject a couple of people from the bar but did not see the trouble at the neighbouring Yates nightclub, which had to temporarily shut.
Mr Clayton said the Young Farmers had shown a "lack of respect for the town" and meant "a lot of police intervention" was needed on both Friday and Saturday night.
He said: "We want to welcome as many people to the town as possible but we want them to respect our town and the people who live in the town."
A spokeswoman for Yates said it closed temporarily for a short period on Saturday evening following a "spate of incidents".
She added: "We are working with them [the police] in their ongoing investigation and will make our CCTV footage available for review".
The two-day regional Young Farmers event culminated with an invite-only party hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark at the North Somerset town's pier.
Ahead of this, the group's South West Area urged its members to be respectful.
The South West Area YFC - which was hosting the weekend for groups across the region - wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday: "Behaviour Guidelines.
"AFTER VARIOUS INCIDENTS FROM YESTERDAY! Please remind yourselves of the behaviour rules, as we don't want a small number to ruin the weekend for the rest."
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary its officers had dealt with "a small number of intoxicated people and incidents of disorder".
He added: "On Friday, two men aged 19 and 29, were issued with Section 35 Notices dispersal notices on Regent Street which required them to leave the area for 48 hours.
"Later, in the early hours of Saturday, two men aged 20 and 26 were arrested separately on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Bournville Road and being drunk and disorderly on Richmond Street respectively.
"Both the arrested men have since been charged and are due to appear in court later this month.
"On Saturday night, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Regent Street on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assault by beating before two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm following an incident on High Street.
"All three men have been released under investigation while further inquiries take place."
