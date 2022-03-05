Ukraine: Demonstrations held across West Country
- Published
Vigils and demonstrations have been held across the West Country as people show solidarity with Ukraine.
Hundreds gathered at Bath Abbey, College Green in Bristol and Taunton's Market House to give support for the country after its invasion by Russia.
University students including Sophie, who is Russian and Jura from Lithuania, organised the event in Bath.
Aid collections have also been sent off to Ukraine from Gloucestershire and Westbury in Wiltshire.
Sophie said it was particularly important for her to show that many Russian people did not support the war.
Jura said that Lithuanians were very sympathetic of the situation Ukraine is in as it had "been through similar aggression from Russia".
"The concern in Lithuania is that we are next," she said.
One of those who attended, Olena Shackell said her entire family was sheltering in the city of Kharkiv.
Her 68-year-old father works in a home for disabled children, 50 of whom are trapped in shelters, and two of those are on oxygen masks, she said.
Ms Shackell said: "Four days ago the power was cut off. I'm not sure how those children are going to survive.
"I asked my father to run, to save his life, but he said he would not leave the children or his colleagues."
Ian Gadd, head of development for European projects at Bath Spa University, which is partnered with ten Ukrainian universities said "we feel very deeply" for colleagues and friends affected by "the very grim events" happening in Ukraine.
A demonstration was also held on Bristol's College Green on Saturday, with Yulia, originally from southern Ukraine and now living in Swindon, among the organisers.
She said she felt "very angry, stressed and fearful, but at the same time very hopeful" the Ukrainian army, with help from the West, could succeed.
Help Ukraine Taunton has been collecting items such as first-aid equipment and torches to contribute to aid convoys.
"We truly hope that it will make a difference. They need these donations," said the group's Dominika Chwiejczak.
Communities across Gloucestershire have also been collecting donations, with the Polish Association of Gloucestershire organising a collection in Kingsway.
Maciej Stanke said they had been "overwhelmed" with the support they had received.
"We've got more than 50 volunteers now and we're expecting about 100.
"It's incredible the feedback from people across the UK when you see the open hearts for Ukraine and soldiers fighting for Ukraine," he said.
Kate Geernaert from The Dog Groomery in Paulton is planning to take a van full of animal food and supplies close to the Ukrainian border.
"We just kept watching the TV and seeing all these poor families displaced with their animals and just thinking what on earth would we do if that was us having to flee our houses with little belongings and our pets," she said.
A group of friends from Wiltshire, including Ukrainian Maxzym Oberemok who lives in Trowbridge, have raised more than £21,000 for Ukrainians in need through a run from Trowbridge to Bath - the equivalent of a half-marathon.
