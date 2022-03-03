Charge dropped against man 'posing as police' in Bristol
- Published
A man accused of impersonating a police officer by fixing red and blue flashing lights to his car has had the charge dropped.
Thomas Cox was pulled over after driving "unusually" along Fishponds Road in Bristol in December.
The 21-year-old was due to stand trial earlier but no evidence was offered against him.
He previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and also admitted having no insurance.
He is due to be sentenced on 5 April.
Officers spotted the defendant of Quantock Close, Warmley in South Gloucestershire, driving with flashing lights on his car at about 11:30 GMT on 12 December.
He was later charged with impersonating a police officer.
Prosecutor in the case, Paul Ricketts, described the flashes coming from the car as "strobe lighting".
