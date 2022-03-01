New Somerset allotments set to ease waiting lists after appeal
A group of green-fingered residents in Somerset has been offered some land for local residents to rent as allotments, after issuing an appeal to find a site.
The 11 gardeners from the parish of Burnham Without set up Forge Rhyne Allotments with the help of a mentor from the National Allotments Society.
Burnham-on-Sea already has a privately run Allotments Association but the waiting list is up to three years.
Negotiations with the landowner are ongoing over rent and length of lease.
The group is expecting a high demand for the new plots from neighbouring parishes such as East Brent, Porlock and Brean, none of which have their own sites.
A site is run in neighbouring Highbridge by the town council but only residents with a local postcode are eligible to apply.
It comes as thousands of people across the region are on waiting lists after growing vegetables gained in popularity during the Covid pandemic.
One allotments site in Bristol, Ashley Vale, has more than 500 local residents hoping one day to have a plot of their own.
A local landowner has now come forward for the Burnham Without group, and resident and parish councillor, Karen Downward, said: "It's a wonderful thing to get the community together to grow lovely fruit and vegetables.
"It's also a fantastic wellbeing initiative if people can get out in the open air."
She added: "We have been looking for land since last year because many people live in flats here with no gardens and are looking for space to grow their own produce."
She said once the group had "secured a suitably long lease" it would "be applying for grants with local organisations for funding of allotment improvements, like sheds to store gardening equipment and water butts to harvest rainwater from the shed roofs".
"We would like to be as organic as possible," she continued.
"I'm excited about the inquiries from neighbouring areas," Ms Downward added, "which is why we've set up independently from the council. If we're private we can potentially serve all these other parishes."
The Forge Rhyne Allotments Association is setting up a website and will be seeking advice on legal contracts and tenancy agreements.
Anyone from Burnham Without or the surrounding areas who is interested in joining is invited to apply.
