Dog finally rehomed after more than 500 days at kennels
- Published
A dog that spent 515 days in RSPCA kennels has finally found a new home.
Of all the animals housed at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Somerset, Buddy had stayed the longest.
A rehoming appeal by the charity prompted offers of a new start from across the UK and as far away as Canada and the USA.
The animal centre said Buddy's previous owner had wanted him put down because of the 10-year-old terrier's "challenging behaviour".
The RSPCA's Andy Cook said Buddy had "settled well into his new home".
"I took Buddy along to the home on Monday for a bit of support and stayed there for an hour just to see how it went and very quickly I could see that they were fine," said the behaviour and welfare advisor.
Mr Cook said they wanted to take the process of rehoming steadily so that his new owners were aware of his behaviour and previous experiences.
A vet refused to put Buddy down at the request of his previous owner and, since his arrival at the centre, he has worked hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify triggers.
His new owners found out that Buddy was looking for a new home after watching the appeal on BBC Points West earlier this month.
"There was a lot of interest in his story and in rehoming him," said Mr Cook.
"We had emails from as far away as Canada and the USA and donations to support the work that we do.
"All the staff are always happy to see the animals rehomed.
"There was perhaps a bit more anxiety with Buddy's case as to how it all would go but they are all doing very well and - touch wood - it is a success."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk