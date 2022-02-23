Somerset County Council leader Nigel Taylor 'has months to live'
- Published
A council chairman who has cancer told his colleagues "I don't think I'll be around in April" as he revealed he only has months to live.
Nigel Taylor, head of Somerset County Council, wept as he thanked his fellow councillors at the start of a meeting to set the authority's next budget.
He told how the cancer had spread to the rest of his body, having previously announced the diagnosis in February 2021.
Mr Taylor was given a standing ovation.
Mr Taylor, who has represented the Cheddar division since 2017, was addressing the full council at The Canalside conference venue in Bridgwater as it met to set its final annual budget, before the elections to the new unitary authority on 5 May.
Before the budget-setting item, Mr Taylor gave an emotional statement, thanking councillors for their friendship during his time in public office.
He said: "I feel like I've joined a family. It doesn't matter about your politics - each one of you has brought in something valuable.
"I don't think I'll be about in April - my surgeons are very tight-lipped.
"Thank you for your understanding, your support and your friendship. Thank you all and goodbye."
