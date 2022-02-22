Cyclist dies five days after crash on A372 at Westonzoyland
A cyclist has died in hospital after a crash on the A372 in Somerset.
The man in his 20s was in collision with a car at 19:45 GMT on 16 February in the village of Westonzoyland.
Avon and Somerset Police said he sustained "significant" injuries and died in hospital on Monday. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
The force wants to hear from anyone who might have seen the crash or who might have dashcam footage of it.
