Wincanton regeneration project cut by almost 58%
- Published
Plans to revitalise a south Somerset market town have been cut back after the budget was reduced by almost 58%.
South Somerset District Council had set aside £5.7m for Wincanton's revamp.
However, councillors voted to reduce the funds to £2.4m, arguing public money was no longer needed to improve the Grade II-listed White Horse pub.
The project includes planting schemes, widening footways, signs from the A303, parking bays, an improved crossing, and improvements to historic buildings.
It is one of three flagship regeneration schemes by the council - the others being in Yeovil and Chard.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the council had originally planned to include the redevelopment of the White Horse pub, on the High Street, in the scheme but, since the regeneration budget was agreed, the site was sold to a private developer.
The pub, which dates back to 1665, has been subject to numerous different attempts at redevelopment, including a proposed pizzeria in 2017 and a more recent proposal to convert it into 14 flats.
Plans from the private developer are expected to come forward in the coming months.
In light of high inflation in the construction industry, which has resulted in additional funding being agreed for the Yeovil Refresh programme, the council has built a 10% contingency into its budget.
Of the remaining £2.4m Wincanton budget, just under half is allocated for the construction of "public realm elements", including:
- a "light touch de-clutter" on the western side of Carrington Way with an improved crossing, new planted areas in front of the library, wider pavements and two new on-street parking bays.
- Wider pavements on the central section of High Street to give pedestrians more room and encourage road users in both directions to slow down
- Safer crossing points for pedestrians in the Market Place, along with more planted areas and improvements to existing historic buildings
About £180,000 will go towards signs directing motorists from the A303.
Wincanton regeneration project manager Pam Williams promised the three schemes to improve the "public realm" would be finished before the new unitary Somerset Council took control in April 2023.
Following the vote by the district council executive committee, the proposals will go before the full council for final approval on 28 February.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk