Travel disruption in West as Storm Franklin hits
- Published
People are advised not to travel if possible and to be prepared for possible flooding as Storm Franklin moves across the West.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds, while parts of the River Severn and the Bristol Channel coast are on flood alert.
Franklin is the third named storm in a week and many people are still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
Nearly 4,000 homes in the west lost power and Western Power has apologised.
It said it was aiming to fix all of the power supply issues by the end of Monday.
Network Services manager, Steve Cross, said for teams in the south West "at the moment their primary goal is getting people's supplies back on.
"It's really important for them, so they know they are doing the best job they can and they are working hard to do that".
Gusts of up to 70mph (112kmh) are expected later and councils have warned people to take care and be aware of falling trees and debris.
The M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions with gusts of 50mph (80kmh) already recorded.
High winds are continuing to disrupt rail travel. Great Western Railway (GWR), South Western Railway and CrossCountry have asked passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.
In Gloucestershire, the Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for the River Severn at Apperly and Tewkesbury - there are also nine flood alerts across the county.
In Somerset, there is a flood warning in place at Porlock Weir and alerts along other parts of the coast.
In the wake of Storm Eunice, which hit on Friday, shop owners and the red cross have been offering shelter, access to generators and food for those in need.
Balsbury Grocer owner Naomi Giaretta turned her deli near Glastonbury into a help centre during the power outages caused by the storm.
She said: "We managed to get a generator in and we had gas stoves donated by the Shepton Mallet scouts troop.
"We were making tea and coffee, heating up soup and had a couple of candles out in the back for a bit of atmosphere, if not warmth.
"A lot of people are actually struggling.
"We've had people coming in to get soup and people checking in on their neighbours."
Workers who spent the weekend clearing debris from a caravan site in Brean said the storm was "absolutely brutal".
Brean Leisure Park director Sarah House said she was "heart broken" after turning customers away at the weekend.
"We've all had a rough couple of years and it's the first opportunity for people to come down and stay in their caravan," she said.
"So it couldn't have been a worse situation and a worse start to the season."
Paul Simms, from Great Bedwyn near Marlborough, has had no power since Storm Eunice on Friday and has been told the power might not be back for some time yet.
"A man came around to have a look yesterday," he said.
"The telegraph pole has actually snapped in half where a fir tree has come down, gone on top of the high voltage cables and pulled the whole lot, about 200 metres of it, and he looked at it and said 'Tuesday at 11:00 is very optimistic', so it could well be middle to the later part of the week."
