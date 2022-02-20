Storm Franklin: Western Power helps homes still without power
Thousands of households are still struggling without access to electricity as a third storm hits.
The Met Office issued yellow warnings in the West for Storm Franklin expected to bring with it, 70mph (113kmh) winds.
Western Power said 8,753 homes in Somerset are still without power after Eunice hit, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300m.
Officials from the energy provider said they are working fast to fix damage on a scale it has never seen before.
The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday
The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued
Western Power's website shows the number of homes still without power across the rest of the region:
- Bath and North East Somerset - 396
- Bristol - 215
- Gloucestershire - 67
- North Somerset - 111
- South Gloucestershire - 2
A Somerset Council spokeswoman said it was working with district councils, police, fire, NHS and voluntary organisations to "step up the response" to those still without power.
"We are in the process of setting up drop-in centres in those affected areas and mobilising the voluntary sector to start knocking on people's doors to make sure residents are safe and well," she said.
"We are encouraging the public to check on their neighbours and working with our city, town and parish councils with their local knowledge to identify any vulnerable people and support their communities to reach out for help."
Western Power operations director Graham Halladay apologised to customers still affected.
"We know that our customers are really struggling. It is cold and being without power can be hugely disruptive and very worrying," he said.
"We have simply never seen damage on this scale before.
"We are working nonstop to get things sorted. I want to say a huge to thank you to our customers for their patience."
National Rail has warned there is still "major disruption" to train services "across most of Great Britain".
But Bristol Airport said all of its services are now operating as normal after Storm Eunice caused cancellations and delays.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said Storm Franklin would "bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice".
