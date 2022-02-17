Farmers in Somerset encouraged to seek mental health support
Farmers are being encouraged to open up about their wellbeing through mental health drop-in sessions.
Spaces to talk about the pressures of the job are being made available at Somerset farmers markets.
A Farm Safety Foundation survey found that 92% of farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest hidden challenge they face.
Mental health worker Becky Wright said: "It's important to encourage people to access that support."
She is working at markets in Sedgemoor, Frome and Wheddon Cross and encouraging young farmers clubs to talk about their problems.
Ms Wright said: "Certainly we've seen an increase in people talking about their mental health.
"They're saying they've had a very difficult time and that they seem to be facing mounting problems.
"What we've noticed is that people aren't sharing how they feel, they're not necessarily accessing all the support that's out there."
Ms Wright has helped 15 young farmers to complete mental health first aid training so they can volunteer at the markets, and drop-in clinics are also being held with trained nurses.
Todd Merson's family had run a farm for more than 100 years and he felt he needed to continue the tradition despite not liking the work, which led to him suffering with depression.
"I didn't enjoy a lot of the routine work and I became depressed," he said.
"I knew I shouldn't be farming but I didn't know how I could extract myself from it and that became quite depressing. I felt trapped for many years."
The 67-year-old worked with his parents for 15 years before leaving the industry to retrain as a lawyer. He said it was a painful process but it all turned out well in the end.
"There is depression in the farming industry as there is any walk of life," he added.
"Farmers are working in quite isolated circumstances and it's maybe harder for them to access or admit help."
