Middle Ground Growers expand Bath operation after crowdfunder
Four young farmers who started growing vegetables for their local community during lockdown have bought 16 acres of land to expand their operation.
The Middle Ground Growers crowdfunded almost £100,000 to purchase the land in Upper Weston, Bath, Somerset.
Their not-for-profit venture saw them offer vegetables to residents during lockdown and they are now aiming to provide food for 400 local families.
"I can't believe the amount of support we have had," said founder Sam Elmore.
The farm will include five acres of market garden and orchards to grow the fruit and vegetables, along with a wildlife haven, wetlands and wildflower meadow.
It started as a way to provide vegetable boxes for residents during the pandemic but the friends now hope to teach others how to grow sustainably and set-up mini sites in Bath for growing more local produce.
"It's a mix between wildlife and farming, we're trying to meet the two, that's what regenerative agriculture is," said Mr Elmore.
Hamish Evans, Xavier Hamon and Livi Rhodes make up the rest of the Middle Ground Growers who say they want to show that small and local works.
"We're trying to model small-scale, ecological farming to show that it's economically viable but also to provide solutions to the climate emergency," said head grower Mr Evans.
Vegetable beds are being put in place this week, with the help of an army of volunteers.
"I really believe in what they are doing here. It's quite physically gruelling work, by the end of the day you really like like you have earned your supper," said one of the volunteers helping out on Tuesday.
