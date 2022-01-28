Somerset pensioner detained indefinitely for killing wife
- Published
A Somerset pensioner has been detained indefinitely for stabbing his wife to death over an imagined £22,000 debt to a loan shark.
Hugh Webber, 79, stabbed Angela Webber 15 times at their home in the village of Dunster in October 2020.
Webber - who suffers from dementia - was ruled unfit to stand trial for murder and a jury later found that Mrs Webber, 77, had been killed unlawfully.
On Friday, Judge William Hart ordered Webber to be detained indefinitely.
Earlier, Bristol Crown Court heard evidence from a psychiatrist that Webber was suffering from dementia and was also being prescribed medication to treat an organic delusional disorder.
'Compelling evidence'
Passing sentence, Judge Hart said: "I have heard clear and compelling evidence from a psychiatrist.
"There is no doubt the appropriate disposal is by an order under the Mental Health Act 1983 to both treat the defendant and, in the case of homicides like this, to protect the public.
"I am satisfied Mr Webber is suffering from a mental disorder and the most suitable way is making an order under Section 37.
"I am satisfied - because of the nature of the act and the risk of committing further offences - it is necessary to protect the public from serious harm."
'Serious harm'
Webber was originally charged with murder but was judged unfit to stand trial on that charge.
Instead, a jury at Bristol Crown Court decided on Thursday he had unlawfully killed his wife.
Earlier, the court heard Webber dialled 999 at about 03:00 GMT on 29 October 2020 and told the operator: "Yesterday, I just tried to murder my wife."
Both police and paramedics attempted to save Mrs Webber but she was declared dead a short time later.
Supposed debt
Before the killing, Webber developed an irrational fear about the supposed debt, which did not exist, the court heard.
Former neighbour Graham Lamacraft told the jury: "In conversations with Hugh he seemed to have lost all sense of reason and didn't seem to take on board anything I was being saying in regard to the way he would be evicted."
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Lucy Bacon said Webber's delusional disorder was being treated with medication but his dementia would only get worse.
Det Insp Neil Meade, senior investigating officer, said: "The circumstances are deeply tragic and our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with them at this immensely difficult time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk