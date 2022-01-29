Mums helped to get back into work after career breaks
Mums who have struggled to find a job after having children are getting free help to return to the workplace.
Bristol-based Women's Work Lab has been supporting women in the south west after extended career breaks.
It is now expanding the scheme to North Somerset, with 30 places being offered through the launch of a new project in Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon.
Before joining the scheme Kelly Hetreed had not worked for 11 years, adding she "had put 'me' on hold for too long".
Her son had additional needs and being available to pick him up from school at short notice had not been compatible with working.
But with her children growing up and more settled she said it was time "to do something for herself" and move her career forward.
"It felt very daunting though and difficult to know where to start," she said.
Kelly, 31, from Peasedown Saint John near Bath, had previously worked in retail and hospitality but was not keen on returning to those hours and conditions in a world now also coping with the Covid pandemic.
But in May last year, she joined Women's Work Lab's Bath programme, which included six weeks of classroom-based training, a four week work placement and being matched with a female mentor for six months at the end of the core programme.
"I had been away from the work place for so long I just wanted support with finding what opportunities were out there but also an understanding of where I might be a good fit based on my own strengths and interests," Kelly said.
After being helped to put together her first CV for 11 years and work on her interview technique, Kelly was offered a part time role at Housing Association Group Curo working as a customer service adviser.
"I now feel confident that I will be a valuable addition to any workplace and that's not something I would have said six months ago," she said.
Samantha Cuffy, 44, from Shirehampton, had also been out of work for more than 10 years while bringing up her two boys.
But after enrolling in the project she started a new job as a caseworker.
"I had been applying for jobs for a while but just hadn't been successful as I didn't have any recent experience," Samantha said.
"I got down to the final two for an admin job but I missed out as the other lady had more experience.
"The Women's Work Lab really helped build us ladies back up to get back out there, be confident and believe that we can do this."
While she was applying for a job working for a local MP, the scheme gave Samantha one-to-one training on how to do video interviews.
"It was all so new to me but they held my hand every step of the way. The practice interviews also really helped calm my nerves and work out the best way to answer questions," she said.
Samantha got the job but has since left to work for Women's Work Lab and has recently been promoted to programme manager.
"It is genuinely a dream come true to be able to grow my career and also be there for my kids every day," she said.
Single parent and former hairdresser, Roxanne Collins, 33, from Paulton in Somerset, was referred to the project in May 2021 by the Bath Job Centre when she lost her job due to the pandemic.
"I was keen to get back into the work place and find a fulfilling career that I could be proud of," she said.
"But my confidence was at an all-time low and I felt I needed the support of the Women's Work Lab to give me direction and help me find a job I loved. I was feeling at a bit of a loss as to next steps."
Roxanne completed a four-week placement at Dorothy House Hospice Care working in admin, HR, finance, health and safety and on reception.
The placement went so well that Roxanne has now been offered a part-time role in HR administration.
The Women's Work Lab is the first training programme of its kind in the UK and is open to women who are out of work and in receipt of Universal Credit.
It is now looking for up to 30 women to join the programme in North Somerset and would also like to hear from North Somerset businesses interested in hosting a mum on placement.
Co-founder Rachel Mostyn said: "What's important to us is not what the women have been doing up until now, but the fact that they are ambitious to make a change and have a willingness to learn.
"We can help women explore career options, supported by coaching and invaluable peer support from other women with the same kinds of experiences and ambitions. The programme is free of charge and travel expenses may be covered."
Following the success of the programme in Bristol and Bath, the scheme is being supported by North Somerset Council thanks to Flexible Support Funding through the Department of Work and Pensions.
Pelican Business Services managing director Charley Maher said: "By partnering with the Women's Work Lab, we look forward to supporting them with their mission and playing our part in helping unemployed women across North Somerset find meaningful employment, in an inclusive environment where their contribution is valued."
Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council's executive member responsible for lifelong learning, said: "This is a worthwhile initiative, helping break down barriers women may be experiencing in returning to the workplace after having children.
"I look forward to seeing the women of North Somerset benefiting when it gets under way in our area."
Rachel added that including the new North Somerset programmes, they were currently planning to deliver six programmes for 90 mums across North Somerset, Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath this year.
