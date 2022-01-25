BBC News

Negotiators called to Weston-super-Mare house siege

Armed police and negotiators have been called in

Police are in a stand-off with someone who reportedly barricaded themselves inside a house in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the address in Turnock Gardens at about 11:00 GMT as part of an "ongoing investigation".

The force said "due to concerns" raised by officers it had "deployed a number of resources" including negotiators.

The road has been closed but the force said it did not believe there was a risk to the wider public.

The situation is ongoing

It said a "small number" of residents living nearby had been evacuated as a precaution.

Ambulances and the fire service were also in attendance, police said.

