Cost of living sees demand soar for Frome food bank
Volunteers at a food bank are asking for help to find a new home after an increase in demand for its services.
Fair Frome in Somerset supported more than 30 per cent more people in the three months before Christmas than they did in the whole of 2021.
Bob Ashford, chair of trustees, said they want to hear from people with a "plot of land, a derelict building we can refurbish" or somewhere to rent.
The cost of living in the UK has risen at its fastest pace in 30 years.
Fair Frome started eight years ago to try and "make a difference in the community". It now has 40 volunteers with demand for its services growing.
Mr Ashford said: "There are literally thousands of people in Frome. Everyone would think it's a busy, prosperous town but it has over 800 children on free school meals."
He added that he does not see food banks as the solution: "They help but they're certainly not the answer.
"The only real answer is for people to have a real living wage and the welfare benefits to be fit for purpose in terms of being able to support people who need support."
The food bank also has a furniture bank and offers hot food three days a week throughout the year.
Mr Ashford said they also run a holiday hunger service to help families through the school holidays.
'Sustainable'
He said that the demand for their services had grown so much that the new premises are vital.
He asked that people offer suggestions with the intention that the whole project must be sustainable.
Soaring food costs and the energy bill crisis drove inflation to 5.4 per cent in the 12 months to December, up from 5.1% the month before, in a blow to struggling families.
The last time inflation was higher was in March 1992, when it was 7.1 per cent.
The latest rise was announced by the Office for National Statistics, which said increases in prices of furniture, food and clothing also contributed to December's rise in the cost of living.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the government is providing support worth about £12bn this financial year and next to help families cope.
