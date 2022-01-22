Autograph book found in dusty garage fetches £11k at auction
- Published
An autograph book found in a dusty garage, featuring signatures from the "golden age" of cricket, has sold for £11,600 at auction.
The item smashed its pre-sale valuation of £800-£1,200 when it went under the hammer in Derby on Saturday.
Auctioneer Richard Madley found it in a cobweb-covered suitcase in Bath. It came from the estate of John Douglas, who played with the likes of WG Grace.
Letters written by WG Grace sold in a separate lot for £1,000.
The autograph book contains the names of cricketers from around the time of the 1900s, including touring sides from Australia and the West Indies.
"I found it in a dusty garage in an old suitcase covered in cobwebs in Bath, from the estate of John Douglas, who played with WG Grace and his son and that is a rarity.
"It contains autographs from the golden age of cricket," said Mr Madley after the auction.
Meanwhile, handwritten letters from WG Grace, which were found in a chest of drawers in a farmhouse near Bristol, also went under the hammer on Saturday.
The letters, written more than 120 years ago, came from the estate of a cricket lover and were bought by a collector.
"The discovery of the letters in a farmhouse in an old chest-of-drawers gave it the discovery element and it is unusual to find letters of that period, still grouped together, by one of the most celebrated figures in the history of English cricket.
"What's so nice about these is that they relate to WG Grace talking to Edward, Lord Somerset, about life in Bath, Bristol, playing cricket, hunting and shooting, so they've got a lot of resonance to people in the West Country," said Mr Madley.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk