Bath Half marathon rescheduled due to 'pressures on highways'
The Bath Half marathon has been rescheduled for the third time disappointing hundreds of runners.
The annual event was due to be held on 13 March, but has been delayed to 29 May.
Organisers alerted their main charities on Wednesday, adding that it was due to "pressures on the highways network".
Runners were then notified by e-mail earlier with many voicing concerns on social media because the new date falls in the half term school holiday.
It comes two years after the event came under heavy criticism for going ahead just days before the first national lockdown.
The run was then cancelled in March 2021, before being moved to September, but organisers were once again forced to move the date to March 2022.
At the time, organisers said it was down to the national restrictions plus planned infrastructure projects on the highways network - including work to Cleveland Bridge.
It is now being moved for a third time to May.
Run leader, Jon Cheek, 53, from Bath, said: "Seven weeks is just not sufficient notice. It is so frustrating for people.
"A lot of people will already be running a lot further than they have ever run. They need that consistent training and to have that all pulled away from them seven weeks before the event, I think that is what angers people as much as anything.
"To do it for half term is just absolutely mad, so many people go away that half term, so lots of people won't be able to make it."
In a statement organisers said: "We regret that this year's Bath Half Marathon has had to be rescheduled to Sunday 29 May, with the agreement of Bath and North East Somerset Council, to take into account pressures on the highways network.
"It's heart-breaking to have to postpone the Bath Half Marathon again and we know that many people will be disappointed by this decision.
"But with the support of our entrants, community and partners we are determined to return on 29 May with a celebration for our 40th anniversary."
Responding to runners' concerns about the new date on the Bath Half Facebook page, it added: "Bath has an extremely busy event calendar - this is genuinely the only date we could get in the Spring."
