Plan to dual Somerset A358 “disastrous” say residents
A proposal to dual a main road in Somerset has been called "life-threatening" by nearby residents.
Under the National Highways plan, the A358 between Junction 25 of the M5 near Taunton and the Southfields roundabout will join the A303 near Ilminster.
The Agency said the £328m scheme will cut congestion and help the economy.
However, residents of nearby Ashill warned their village could become a "catastrophic rat run" for local traffic if the designs are not amended.
Peter Lang, chairman of Ashill Parish Council said if the new junction is approved "the additional heavy traffic being proposed to travel along the Ashill road will make it more dangerous and life-threatening for everyone".
Rat run
Under the proposals for the dualling, up to 18 existing junctions between the A358 and smaller roads leading to local villages will be removed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Lang said this would lead to Ashill - which is one of the few villages to keep a direct connection to the A358 - becoming a rat run for commuters.
He said: "Traffic travelling to and from Ilminster, Ilton, Chard, the south coast or the A303 from Hatch Beauchamp, Curry Mallet, Bickenhall, Curland, Staple Fitzpaine, Windmill Hill and Wood Road will find the route through Ashill the most convenient."
South Somerset District Council has approved four housing developments, including affordable housing for families, which are waiting to be built.
Mr Lang said: "Two recent developments brought a big increase in cars being parked along the village road, and we are sure this will continue to increase when more houses are built".
He added that with more families, there will be an increase in children walking to the school and facilities, with increased parking along the main village road around school drop-offs and pick-ups.
National Highways is expected to submit a formal planning application for the dualling scheme in the coming months.
