Man who posed as girl to get boys' photos jailed
A man who pretended to be a teenage girl in order to manipulate young boys into sending him naked photos and videos has been jailed for eight years.
Oliver Derbidge threatened to share the photos if the boys didn't send him images of them abusing other children.
The 25-year-old from Glastonbury, Somerset, pleaded guilty to nine charges at Taunton Crown Court.
He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and a given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) began investigating Derbidge in January 2021 after police in Australia shared details of a UK-based online account with links to an Australian offender who had been sharing indecent images of children.
Investigators found indecent images of multiple teenage boys on Derbidge's devices and evidence showing his offending began in 2016.
Targeted on Snapchat
He used the alias Emily Beecham to target schoolboys on messaging app Snapchat and ask them to send naked photos of themselves.
A total of 23 boys, aged between 11 and 16, were identified by the NCA as victims.
Some said he had threatened to share their photos with friends and family if they did not send him additional images or footage of them abusing another child.
Derbidge pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, five counts of causing or inciting a child aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of a child.
He was handed a 12 years extended sentence consisting of eight years imprisonment plus four years on extended licence.
NCA senior investigating officer Phil Eccles said Derbidge had gone to "great lengths" to satisfy his sexual attraction to young boys.
"His abuse has had a profound impact on these vulnerable young victims who have been extremely brave throughout the course of our investigation," he added.
