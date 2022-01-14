A303 crash: One person seriously hurt
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after two cars collided on the A303 in Somerset.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Cartgate and Podimore at about 05:00 GMT to reports of two stationary vehicles.
An occupant from each car was taken to hospital, one in a potentially critically-ill state, police said.
The eastbound carriageway is due to remain closed for several hours.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police.