BBC News

A303 crash: One person seriously hurt

Published
Image caption,
Investigators are at the scene of the accident between Cartgate and Podimore

One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after two cars collided on the A303 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Cartgate and Podimore at about 05:00 GMT to reports of two stationary vehicles.

An occupant from each car was taken to hospital, one in a potentially critically-ill state, police said.

The eastbound carriageway is due to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police.

More on this story

Related Topics