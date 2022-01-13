BBC News

Man spat at Glastonbury shop worker when asked to wear mask

Police are investigating after a man spat at a shop worker who asked him to wear a mask.

The man went into a shop in Glastonbury High Street in Somerset and became verbally abusive when asked to wear a mask, said Avon and Somerset Police.

When he was asked to leave, he spat at a member of staff, leaving them feeling "shaken and distressed".

An image of a man who police wish to speak to as part of their investigation has been released.

The man, described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans, was seen in the area at the time.

The incident took place between 09:30 and 10:00 GMT on 15 December and led to the store being closed for a deep clean.

