Weston-Super-Mare teen Elvis Emilio Santoro celebrates European win
- Published
A 19-year-old musician from Weston-super-Mare has been crowned the European Elvis Tribute Artist Champion.
Emilio Santoro started impersonating Elvis Presley at the age of four after being introduced to the artist's music by his family.
The competition is judged by fans of the legendary artist and Mr Santoro said winning was a "dream come true".
"Everyone always says life's too short; follow your dreams, and it couldn't be any more true really," he added.
The teenager performed as Elvis in school talent shows and competed in his first European competition at aged 14, when he was "shaking like a leaf".
Mr Santoro said: "To be crowned their champion is just amazing. I had a jumpsuit that my nan and auntie put together for me and ever since then I've wanted to pursue this as a career.
"My friends are really supportive and all of the supportive messages on social media have been so humbling."
The teenager's next show is in his home town, ahead of performances in Germany, America and Canada, as well a UK tour in November.
He added: "It's only just started sinking in now. I had a dream since I was a young age that I wanted to be on the stage.
"At first I was nervous to pursue that dream but luckily I have a family behind me and since then I've never looked back."
His mum, Emma Santoro, said she was "an emotional wreck" watching her son in the competition but he "blew us away".
"We've watched him, we've helped coach him, we've seen the hours of work that he puts in, so to see him finally get recognition is just amazing," she said.
