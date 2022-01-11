Man denies using flashing lights to pose as police
A man who used red and blue flashing lights on his car to trick a driver into thinking he was police has denied impersonating an officer.
Thomas Cox, 21, of Warmley, South Gloucestershire, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court earlier following the alleged offence in Bristol in December.
He also denied a charge of driving while disqualified, but pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
Mr Cox, of Quantock Close, is due to stand trial in March.
