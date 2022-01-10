Avon and Somerset police officer 'sent photo of dead body' on WhatsApp
A police officer who allegedly sent a photo of a partially-clothed dead body on WhatsApp faces losing his job.
PC Daniel Wallwork, from Avon and Somerset Police, was sent to an address in north east Somerset following a sudden death in April 2020.
He is accused of using his personal phone to take a photo of the dead person lying face down and sending it to a colleague.
If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct.
In December 2021 two Met Police officers were jailed after taking photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and sharing the images on WhatsApp.
PC Wallwork, from Radstock, will face a virtual misconduct hearing on 12 January, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Avon and Somerset Police chief constable Sarah Crew has decided the hearing should be held in public.
