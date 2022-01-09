New £10m Bath student accommodation plan approved
Plans for Bath's Jubilee Centre to be turned into student accommodation have been approved.
Previous proposals were branded a "monstrosity" and unanimously rejected by planning chiefs.
They said the revised scheme would provide student housing to help Bath's two universities meet their accommodation needs.
Charity Mercy in Action, which is already based in the building, will remain on the premises.
Dozens of people opposed the original scheme, but when it was resubmitted to planners only the Bath Preservation Trust maintained its objection to the revised plans.
It said the proposed six-storey building would be excessive and visually dominating and the developers had failed to justify putting more student accommodation on Lower Bristol Road.
But Bath and North East Somerset Council planning officers approved the application, saying it had the "significant benefit" of addressing a possible future shortfall in student accommodation.
Developers Toplocation 4 Ltd and Longacre said the £10m scheme could be built within 18 months.
Mercy in Action, which helps struggling families with food, clothing and education support, charity has a food bank and clothing distribution outlet already in the centre.
