Man proposes to girlfriend at top of world's tallest three-sided obelisk
- Published
A man has surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal 175ft (53m) up the world's tallest three-sided obelisk.
NHS worker Johnathon Storry popped the question to Kylie Springall after they climbed the 232 steps to the top of the Wellington Monument in Somerset.
As she admired the view, she turned around to find her partner on one knee.
After accepting the proposal, Ms Springall told BBC Radio Somerset: "I had no idea at all. I think it's the only time I've been speechless."
The proposal was made possible by the National Trust, which owns the Grade-II listed monument.
The trust put Mr Storry, 32, in touch with the volunteers who take care of the monument in the Blackdown Hills.
He was able to arrange the couple's visit, on 23 December, with only a handful of people knowing what his intentions were.
Ms Springall said her now-fiance had asked her about a week before whether she could leave work "a little bit early on the 23rd", but she thought it was because they were going to go ice skating.
"I thought 'it's Christmas Eve Eve I'm never going to be able to leave work early' but I managed to sort it out," said the 33-year-old.
"And then lo and behold we walk up to the monument and I still didn't cotton on.
"Still at the top I had no idea, the view was incredible. I was looking out, it was such a glorious day.
"There's me saying 'Johnny this is wonderful' and then I turn around and he's down on one knee."
Mr Storry said: "I've never been really over-fussed around the idea but I thought, actually, Kylie was the one. I kept it very hush-hush."
The couple, who have been together for just over two years, both work in the NHS.