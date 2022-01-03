Woman suffers life-threatening injury in police car collision
A woman suffered a "potentially life threatening head injury" after she was involved in a collision with a police car.
A man was also in the car sustained minor injuries in the crash which happened on the A37 near Podimore, Somerset at around 20:35 GMT on Sunday.
The police car was responding to an emergency call at the time, Avon and Somerset police confirmed.
It has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A spokesman said the force was in the "process of making a formal referral to it due to the fact injuries were sustained in the incident".
'Formal referral'
The officer driving the police car sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment, the spokesman added.
The A37 remains closed between the A303 Podimore roundabout and Tout Lane while the scene is examined by specialist collision investigators and the vehicles are recovered.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.
