Permanently Christmas-themed holiday home opens soon
- Published
A Christmas-loving couple is preparing to open a permanently Christmas-themed holiday home for guests.
Catherine Lacoste and her husband Barry spent nine months converting their three-bed maisonette in Cheddar Gorge.
It sits above the Old Rowlands Christmas shop - which sells festive gifts all-year round in Somerset.
Mrs Lacoste said with Omicron placing some festive plans at risk, it might offer guests the chance to celebrate Christmas in their own time.
Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, she said the rental property - which they have called the Christmas House - features a log burner, 20 Christmas-themed films as well as festive fairy lights, cushions, blankets and garlands.
Delayed Christmas plans?
She said to her knowledge it was the first such place in the UK and the idea came from her customers "because people travel hundreds of miles to come and shop with us for their Christmas decorations".
Although for some people she said it might be strange to see Christmas decorations in summer, many of her customers had told her staying in a Christmas-themed holiday home at other times of the year would be their "dream holiday".
Alongside her husband Barry, the pair began converting their former home in March and they hope to begin welcoming guests in the new year.
With Omicron causing uncertainty around some festive plans, Mrs Lacoste said the flat also offered people the opportunity to celebrate Christmas together at their leisure.
She said this way "maybe people who couldn't get together over Christmas could actually get to a gathering".