Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man accused of murder to stand trial
A man accused of stabbing his neighbours to death while their children slept upstairs will stand trial for murder next June.
Collin Reeves, 34, of Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, is accused of murdering Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, on 21 November.
He did not appear at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier when the trial date was listed for 6 June, 2022.
Mr and Mrs Chapple, were married and both aged in their 30s.
They were fatally attacked at their house at about 21:45 GMT on 21 November, while their two sons - aged five and six - were asleep upstairs.
A case management hearing has been scheduled for March 25.
