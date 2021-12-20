Somerset appeal brings Motor Neurone dad home for Christmas
- Published
A family has been inundated with offers of help to bring their terminally ill dad home for Christmas.
Father-of two, Alex Francis, is in the last stages of Motor Neurone disease and is being cared for at Dorothy House Hospice in Somerset.
His wife said they want to spend a last Christmas together at home in Frome but they need to adapt the house within a week in order to make it happen.
Since starting a social media appeal they have raised £10,000.
Laura Francis said the response had been overwhelming and that the family now "dare to believe that their Christmas wish has been answered".
"He is very scared of dying," she said.
"His one wish is to pass away at home with his family around him."
She said their children Lois, 12, and Jago, 10, are now "hugely excited" at the prospect of having their dad home for Christmas.
Mr Francis went into respite care so the palliative care team could help stablise his breathing and medication.
With his condition deteriorating, he is unable to use the stair lift and the family need to build a downstairs wet room which he will need to stay at home.
A Wiltshire based company, Bancey Bathrooms, which is experienced in installing adapted bathrooms, has now offered to get the work done in three days.
"It means Alex will spend his final weeks surrounded by love, family and friends," said Mrs Francis.
"Every day we're lucky to have him and we want to make the most of it."
She said it was all about giving him the best quality of life for now as well as the "best death" when it happened.
Mrs Francis added that thanks to the "overwhelming spirit of goodwill", her husband will be back with them on Friday.
