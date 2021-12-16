Somerset child drowned in trough, inquest told
An unsupervised child who had only recently learned how to stand drowned in his foster family's garden water trough, an inquest has heard.
Thomas Branchflower was sixteen months old when he was found unresponsive in the metal container at the home in Williton, Somerset, on 27 July, 2020.
He died in hospital five days later.
His foster mother said she was "kept awake at night" by regret at not having emptied the open-top water tank as his mobility improved.
Thomas had a cognitive disability that delayed his development and impaired his vision, which is why he was in professional foster care.
Somerset coroner Tony Williams, told the hearing, at the time of his death, he was unable to walk, but had recently learned to to stand briefly.
On that day, his foster mother went inside the house to check her emails, leaving Thomas in the garden with her 13-year-old daughter.
She did not hear her daughter coming in, and when she went back out into the garden she could not see the younger child.
After searching for him, she found him face-down in the trough.
"She scooped him up and turned him around. He was cold and wet and white," Mr Williams said.
The foster mother, who is a nurse, gave him rescue breaths as she called emergency services.
Thomas was taken to the intensive care unit at Bristol Children's Hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died on 1 August.
The cause of death was "hypoxic ischaemic brain injury secondary to drowning," Mr Williams added.
'Thomas brought joy'
The foster mother was "desperate for him to live".
In her statement, read out by the coroner, she said she knew the boy could not stand for any length of time.
"We said we need to get that trough empty… and that's the regret that keeps me awake at night."
She said Thomas had "brought joy" to the foster family.
The coroner said it would not do Thomas justice "to just refer to this being an accident".
"We might say in general terms it was - nobody intended it to happen," he said.
"Prior to Thomas Branchflower's placement, the fostering process had not identified the trough as a potential hazard."
