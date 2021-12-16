Man died after car collided with utility pole in Somerset village
A man who died in a crash has been described as "wonderful" by his family.
Harry Brooksbank, 27, of Shepton Mallet, died in the crash at 02:00 GMT on Friday 10 December on the A361 Park Hill in Pilton, Somerset.
The black Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with a utility pole, police said. Nobody else was hurt.
A family statement said: "We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of Harry - a wonderful warm, fun-loving son and brother."
The family added that they would "miss him dreadfully" and they said they would like to "thank everyone for their love and support".
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
