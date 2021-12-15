Woman petrified after suspected needle spiking
By Alexandra Bassingham
BBC West
- Published
A 20-year-old woman said she is "petrified" of going out after she believes she was drugged in a club.
Jenna Wickson, of Kewstoke, said she felt "sluggish and just not right" when out at Popworld in Weston-Super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday.
She found a bruise and needle mark on her arm when she woke up later on Sunday and is undergoing blood tests to check for hepatitis and HIV.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A Popworld spokesperson said they were assisting police, adding the "safety and wellbeing of our guests is out utmost priority" with entry searches in place, drinks covers available, plus the Ask Angela scheme operating and support colleagues wearing armbands.
Childcare practitioner Ms Wickson said she "became aware of feeling a bit out of it, dizzy and just not right" when she was at the club between about 01:30 - 04:00 GMT but she "pinned it down to alcohol because I didn't know [what else made sense]".
'Slumped down'
She was out with her boyfriend and two friends and they ended up at the club after first visiting a few quiet bars in Bristol then getting the bus to Weston.
Ms Wickson said they queued for a bit as the club was "quite busy" then checked her coat in.
"I was wearing a lace bodysuit with long sleeves and until I was in the club I'd had my coat on pretty much all night," she said.
Her mother, Nicola Wickson, said: "She woke me up when she [and her boyfriend] came home and I was having a chat with them and she was just really subdued and slumped down against the wall, just really out of it.
"She was complaining of a tummy ache, so we gave her a hot water bottle but I've not seen her like that before."
Her daughter continued: "On the Sunday, I saw the mark in the mirror and my heart dropped. I knew what it was.
"I didn't feel anything [when I was injected], but everything made sense as to why I was quite out of it and didn't feel right and walking really slow when I was out."
She added that when she saw it and everything clicked she "instantly just burst into tears".
Blood tests
The family called the police and were told to take Ms Wickson to hospital to undergo blood tests.
She said she would need to have two more - one a repeat of the tests she is already waiting on, which check for hepatitis, and one in three months' time to check for HIV.
Her mother added: "I'm really angry that someone's violated my daughter and put something in her body."
Jenna Wickson added: "It's crazy how one awful selfish act can affect someone for such a long time.
"I don't want to go out at all. The thought of going out makes me feel sick and nauseous and petrifies me. Especially walking through a big group of people."
Avon and Somerset Police said it was investigating a report that a woman in her 20s was the victim of a suspected spiking incident on a night out in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.
Assisting police
The Popworld spokesperson added: "We were recently contacted regarding a suspected spiking incident taking place in our venue, which was not reported to us at the time it was alleged to have taken place.
"We will, of course, assist police with any investigation and have CCTV available for inspection.
"As part of our focus on ensuring our guests are safe and feel safe, we would really like to speak directly to anybody who has a specific concern.
"We continue to work with the police and local authorities to ensure a safe night out is had by all."
Police are asking anyone who has information, phone footage or photos, especially anyone who was at Popworld during the early hours of Sunday, to call 101.
