Driver killed on B3168 near Langport as car hits building
A driver was killed when his car left a country road and hit a building.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man, in his 30s, was driving a black Honda Civic near Langport when the crash happened.
The force said it wanted to hear from any witnesses to the incident, which happened on the B3168 at Westport at about 20:38 GMT on Saturday.
The man's family are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force added.
"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," it said in a statement.
Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who saw the Honda Civic travelling from Curry Rivel towards Westport in the minutes before the crash.
