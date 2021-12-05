Hundreds of runners enjoy charity Santa Dash
Hundreds of runners dressed as Father Christmas have taken part in a charity event which has raised about £94,000 since it began eight years ago.
The Saltford Santa Dash saw competitors young and old get their trainers on for this year's fundraiser.
Since it began in 2013 the event has raised money for several charities that work with young people.
The five-mile fun run begins and ends at Saltford Sports Club in the Somerset village.
