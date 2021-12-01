Woman's 'mum guilt' over rising costs leading to Christmas money struggles.
- Published
A mother-of-three has spoken of her "mum guilt" as the rising cost of bills means less money to spend on Christmas.
Michelle, from the West Country, said things are "really, really tough", and made harder since her husband was made redundant from his job last year.
She said: "The rising energy bills, fuel and food prices mean it's becoming more and more difficult to stretch what's left every month."
The family receive universal credit and help from charity Action for Children.
Michelle looks after her children - who all have additional needs - and said being on universal credit is tough, especially in the Christmas period, and their current situation made her feel "quite low".
She added: "The kids ask for what other children are having. They don't understand the finances and the expectation [is] that money grows on trees."
"It's just been really tough. Obviously everything's changed with Covid but the financial strain on top of everything certainly doesn't help.
Michelle and her husband have both had Covid and her husband was treated in the intensive care unit for the virus earlier this year which she said "had a bit of a strain as well".
Michelle, who has asked for her surname to be withheld, and her family are receiving support from Action for Children who she called "amazing".
"They're helping organise some small Salvation Army presents for the girls, and a Christmas hamper delivery again this year. These little things mean so much to us."
Operational director at Action for Children in the South West, Rob Wyatt, said: "Day in, day out we're seeing families struggling to make ends meet like Michelle's.
"Parents are worried about Christmas but more concerned about how they're going to provide for their children with rising costs."
He added that parents are "embarrassed and too proud" to ask for help when they're struggling, with many parents deciding to "go without" so they can provide for their children.
'Tough decision'
Bath and North East Somerset Councillor, Kevin Guy, said families have the "tough decision of whether to feed their families or heat their houses and that's completely unacceptable."
He said the council has set aside £1m to help people pay bills, which can be accessed through citizens advice, and will be allocated in £250 payment vouchers.
Charity Action for Children carried out a UK-wide survey to understand more about the financial burden parents and children are facing in the run up to Christmas.
Survey findings of top five money worries
- the rise in energy bills (78%)
- rising prices (74%)
- price of food (69%)
- car fuel costs (64%) and
- affording warm winter clothing for their family (48%).
It found around three quarters of parents in the South West worried about soaring energy bills and prices in shops, with nearly a third planning to take on extra work or avoid time off to pay for Christmas.
It also found that working parents on universal credit across the UK plan to cut back on heating and eating, with nearly a quarter saying they are likely to replace some meals with breakfast cereal.
The Action for Children survey coincides with the launch of the charity's Secret Santa campaign, which helps the most vulnerable children in the UK.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk