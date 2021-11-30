Cancelled Weston Christmas Day swim blow to fundraising
- Published
The cancellation of a charity Christmas Day swim has been described as a "real blow" for organisers.
The Weston Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Christmas Day Dip is normally held at Marine Lake.
The lake is currently closed due to safety concerns and it had been hoped the swim could take place in the sea.
But the charity has been forced to cancel the event as it has been unable to get the correct insurance, adding "safety is paramount".
This is the second year running the RNLI has been forced to cancel the event in Weston-super-Mare, after Covid-19 restrictions stopped the event last year.
The swim raises thousands of pounds and is a much-loved tradition for many locals.
A spokesman for the RNLI said on its Facebook page: "It is with great regret we have to announce the Weston RNLI Christmas Day Dip is cancelled.
"It turns out the RNLI insurance has said we will not be covered because of using the open sea instead of the usual Marine Lake."
A spokesperson for the charity added while fundraising events are a "fantastic way" to gather people together and raise money, it must be careful that all the safety procedures are in place.
They said: "This is a real blow for the organisers who have worked really hard to establish this as an annual event, and especially so as last year's was cancelled due to the pandemic.
"As a lifesaving organisation, the safety of participants is paramount.
"Unfortunately due to various local factors, not all the required safety precautions can be put in place and sadly the event at Weston has had to be cancelled."
'Hold back donations'
Marine Lake was closed earlier this year after a swimmer got stuck in the mud and is expected to stay closed until next spring.
The council is investing £300,000 to rejuvenate the lake, which dates back to the 1920s, as part of its Great Lakes project.
The charity has advised those who have already started collecting donations that these are held back until next time or used to contribute to the Weston RNLI appeal for a new station on Birnbeck Island.
Plans for the new station are expected in the New Year after North Somerset Council announced it would be purchasing the landmark.
