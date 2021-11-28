Mobility scooter rider 'critical' after Chard van crash
- Published
A mobility scooter rider has been seriously injured in a collision with a van.
The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital after colliding with a silver Volkswagen Caddy van in Furnham Road, Chard, at 10:10 GMT on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man remains in a critical condition.
The force said the driver of the van is assisting police with their investigation. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Furnham Road was closed for several hours while paramedics attended the scene.
