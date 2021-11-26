Jennifer and Stephen Chapple's neighbour remanded in custody over murders
A man accused of murdering two of his neighbours while their children slept upstairs has been remanded into custody.
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were stabbed to death at their house on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, at 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
Ex-soldier Collin Reeves, 34, appeared at Exeter Crown Court earlier.
No pleas were entered and the judge said the next hearing would take place on 23 December at Bristol Crown Court.
Mr Reeves, who appeared via video link, spoke only to confirm his name and that he had followed proceedings during the five-minute-long hearing.
Multiple stab wounds
Judge Peter Johnson said any trial would be held in Bristol and would most likely be heard by a High Court Judge.
A provisional trial date was pencilled in for 25 April next year.
A post-mortem found that Mr Chapple, 36, and Mrs Chapple, 33, died from multiple stab wounds at their home.
At the time their two sons - aged five and six - were asleep upstairs.
They were now being looked after by family members, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A second man, aged 67, was arrested on suspicion of the two murders on Sunday evening, and was released under investigation on Tuesday.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed he remains under investigation.
