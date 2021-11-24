Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man charged over couple's murder
A man has been charged with the murders of a couple who were killed in their home as their children slept upstairs.
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were found seriously injured at the house on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, at 21:45 GMT on Sunday and died at the scene.
Collin Reeves, 34, also of Dragon Rise, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the couple died from multiple stab wounds.
The children, aged five and six, were unhurt and are being looked after by family members, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A 67-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.
Mr Chapple, 36, taught computing at West Somerset College, where head teacher Gregg Mockridge said he will be "sadly missed".
His wife, 33, worked in the coffee shop at a garden centre in the village, where staff said they were "devastated" at the loss of their "much-loved friend".
Det Insp Neil Meade, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen's families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.
"We've been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they're aware of this latest development."
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the couple.
