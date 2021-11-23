Norton Fitzwarren deaths: Two men arrested
- Published
Two men continue to be questioned by police after a man and woman were killed at a house in a village with two young children inside.
They were found with serious injuries at a house in Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, Somerset, at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
The pair, aged in their 30s, both died at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Two men, aged 34 and 67, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The children in the property were unhurt, the force said.
Det Insp Neil Meade said: "While this appears to be an isolated incident, there will be increased police activity in the area to provide the community with reassurance."
Neighbours described the area as quiet, with one describing the victims as "very friendly".
Another said he had not realised anything was wrong.
"We slept through it all," he said.
