Nicolas Bryan from Weston-super-Mare was 'bright, gentle soul', family say
The family of a man who was found with a serious head injury and died, said he would be "hugely missed".
Nicolas Bryan was discovered at a house in Rydal Road, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, at 03:20 GMT on 16 November.
The 46-year-old died in hospital the following day and police said they were treating his death as suspicious.
"Nick was a bright, beautiful, gentle soul who was caring and sensitive," and close to his mother and sister, his family said in a statement.
They said he had an "incredible sense of humour and infectious laugh".
"He was a supportive friend, was extremely loved and will be hugely missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him," the family added.
Three people have been arrested in connection with Mr Bryan's death.
A 33-year-old man and 42-year-old woman remain in custody. Another woman, aged 39, has been released under investigation.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey, of Avon and Somerset Police, asked for anyone with information about Mr Bryan's death to get in touch.
"Our deepest sympathies are with Nick's family and we're working hard to find out how he came by his death," he said.
