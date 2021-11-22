Weston-super-Mare unexplained death: Two further arrests
Two more people have been arrested following the unexplained death of a man who was found with a significant head injury.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered at a house in Rydal Road, Weston-super-Mare, at 03:20 GMT on Tuesday.
He died in hospital on Wednesday. Police are now treating his death as suspicious.
A 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested and remain in custody.
A 39-year-old woman who was previously arrested has released while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The man's family have been updated on this development and we're giving them any support they need.
"We're asking anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to get in touch."
